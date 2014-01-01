Belt & Road Initiative helps China counter US bullying

The world has been witnessing the difficulty in the US to tame a roaring and increasingly destructive force in the White House.
After launching tariffs on steel and aluminum from nearly all countries and firing up a trade war with China, the US put Huawei Technologies on a blacklist cutting off all American supplies in its desperate attempt to destroy the global 5G corporate leader.
And, all of a sudden, the government of US President Donald Trump announced a 5 percent punitive tariff starting on June 10 on all goods made in Mexico to punish its willingness to let refugees transit its borders and enter the US. The rate could be raised to 25 percent in October if Mexico doesn’t curb migration.
Earlier, the Trump administration threatened to punish European auto manufacturers by hiking tariffs.
It is truly agonizing for the world to see a spreading of trade battlefields enveloping more innocent economies, because it will ruin the anemic global growth significantly, which relies on smooth trade and cooperation. And, the cohesion of world trade we saw before 2017 is being muffled and clutched by an increasingly intrusive paw and hoof.
For China and Chinese people, we have to stand firm and united and give our strongest support to help Huawei blunt the savage attack of the US government, because it makes the world’s best 5G, cloud and AI technologies, and the company has vowed to innovate more hi-tech to benefit humankind.
If Washington refuses to lift its embargo on Huawei, China is very likely to impose its own embargo on rare earths on American companies in the coming days. “Don’t say we didn’t warn you,” the People’s Daily, the most important newspaper in China, said in an editorial.
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, the revered Asian statesman, spoke out Thursday in Tokyo saying Huawei’s technology is very much advanced in the world and his country will use Huawei products “as much as possible.” His video went viral in Chinese cyberspace and his impartial and courageous speech is acclaimed by millions of Chinese people.
In addition to Malaysia, dozens of countries affirmed that they will import Huawei’s 5G equipment and devices, including Russia, France, Germany, Italy and South Korea, and many more in the Middle East, Asia, Europe and Africa. Chinese people appreciate these countries’ audacity to stave off the threats of the US government.
Till today, we have found that only a couple of US allies in the world are following Washington’s bare-knuckled assault to kill the Chinese high-tech company. Chinese people know who they are.
Huawei’s leading 5G will usher in explosive economic growth based on its 5G-enabled business models. Huawei, as a private business, has the aspiration and also obligation to bring its technology to more countries and create jobs and wealth for locals.
Some Western observers were smearing China’s massive Belt and Road
Initiative, disparaging implicitly the relative poverty of developing countries in Asia, Africa and Eastern Europe.
China should unswervingly implement the epoch initiative, deflect American claims that the initiative is a “debt trap”, and help less-developed countries develop their economies by building up high-quality infrastructure and industrial zones because people in those countries have 100 reasons to become well-off and enjoy affluence and a good life like Chinese.The author is an editor with the Global Times. bizopinion@globaltimes.com.cn