China hands over emergency food assistance to Afghanistan

Chinese Ambassador to Afghanistan Liu Jinsong (2nd L front) and Afghan National Minister of Disaster Management Najeeb Fahim (1st L front) attend a handover ceremony of emergency food assistance in Kabul, Afghanistan, June 1, 2019. China handed over emergency food assistance to Afghanistan in a ceremony held in Kabul on Saturday. The assistance was handed over to Afghan National Minister of Disaster Management Najeeb Fahim by Chinese Ambassador to Afghanistan Liu Jinsong. (Photo: Xinhua)

China handed over emergency food assistance to Afghanistan in a ceremony held in Kabul on Saturday.The assistance was handed over to Afghan National Minister of Disaster Management Najeeb Fahim by Chinese Ambassador to Afghanistan Liu Jinsong.Liu said such assistance will benefit hundreds of thousands of civilians affected by natural disasters in Afghanistan.China will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, and is willing to promote Chinese companies' participation in Afghan economic development, Liu added.Fahim expressed his gratitude to China's assistance, saying such assistance represented the long-standing friendship between the two countries.In order to enhance Afghanistan's emergency management capabilities for natural disasters, China is planning to provide additional relief materials such as tents and blankets. More cooperation is being discussed by both governments aiming to help Afghanistan monitor meteorological disasters using China's satellite remote sensing technology, according to Liu.