12th China-Northeast Asia Expo to debut 5G pavilion

A 5G-themed pavilion will make its debut at the 12th China-Northeast Asia Expo to be held from August 23 to 27 in Changchun, capital city of northeast China's Jilin Province.



The pavilion will showcase cutting-edge technologies in the Internet of Things, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, as well as the latest scientific and technological achievements and applications in the new era of 5G, according to a government press conference Friday.



Industry leaders from home and abroad including Huawei, ZTE, FAW and Nokia will display information and communications technologies, intelligent transport and system solutions.



This year's expo, with a total exhibition area of 70,000 square meters, will have five other pavilions with themes ranging from northeast China revitalization and imported merchandise to healthcare product and services.



The first China-Japan-ROK Entrepreneur Summit will also be held during the five-day event.



Since its first launch in 2005, the expo has attracted more than 700,000 merchants and 7,000 exhibitors from over 130 countries and regions and serves as a platform to promote economic and trade exchanges and cooperation in the Northeast Asia region.

