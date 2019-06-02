CBD project in Egypt landmark for BRI-based cooperation

Photo taken on June 1, 2019 shows the construction site of China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC)'s Central Business District (CBD) project in Egypt's New Administrative Capital, about 50 kilometers east of Cairo. More than 3,000 Egyptian and Chinese employees of China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) work in the four-year CBD project that started in May 2018. The project is a landmark for the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) that seeks win-win development cooperation between participating states through economic and trade partnerships as well as infrastructure projects. (Photo: Xinhua)

