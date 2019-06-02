China to regulate network operators' collection of children's personal information

A draft regulation on the protection of children's personal information on networks has been published by the Cyberspace Administration of China to consult public opinion.



Aiming to protect the safety of children's personal information, the regulation points out that network operators should inform the child's guardian in a conspicuous and clear manner when collecting and using the child's personal information, as well as obtain consent of the guardian.



A refusal option should also be provided in the process.



Network operators should clarify the aim, scope, method and time limit of collecting, storing, using, transferring or disclosing the child's personal information, the regulation reads.



The personal information of children collected, stored and used by network operators should be deleted in a timely manner if asked by a child or a guardian, according to the regulation.

