Panda cub named Qiqi at naming ceremony in Shanghai

Photo taken on June 1, 2019 shows the ten-month-old panda cub resting on the tree at Shanghai Wild Animal Park in Shanghai, east China's Shanghai. The panda cub is named Qiqi at a naming ceremony held on Saturday. (Photo: Xinhua)

