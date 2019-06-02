China's securities regulator to enhance crackdown on money laundering

China's securities regulator will enhance its crackdown on money laundering, with a string of concrete measures.



Anti-money laundering will be further prioritized as it bears much importance for the stable and healthy development of the capital markets, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a statement.



The CSRC will enhance regulation cooperation and information sharing with the country's central bank, while the regulatory mechanism for anti-money laundering will be improved.



Supervision will be increased in terms of market access, anti-money laundering checks and punishment, and efforts will be made to train more experts in the field, the CSRC said.

