8 police officers killed in car bombing in E. Afghan province
Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/2 12:01:47
Eight police officers were killed and nine others wounded after a Taliban suicide car bomb targeted a police camp in Afghanistan's eastern province of Ghazni overnight, a local official said Sunday.
