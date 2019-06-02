Night scenery of Grand Faisal Mosque in Islamabad, Pakistan

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/2 20:36:36

Photo taken on June 1, 2019 shows the illuminated night scenery of the Grand Faisal Mosque in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan. (Photo: Xinhua)


Photo taken on June 1, 2019 shows the illuminated night scenery of the Grand Faisal Mosque in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan. (Photo: Xinhua)


Photo taken on June 1, 2019 shows the illuminated night scenery of the Grand Faisal Mosque in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan. (Photo: Xinhua)


Photo taken on June 1, 2019 shows the illuminated night scenery of the Grand Faisal Mosque in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan. (Photo: Xinhua)



RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus