Entities on China’s ‘unreliable list’ to face legal, administrative punishments

The logos of Huawei and Google on display in Paris, France. Photo: VCG

Any entities on China's proposed unreliable entity list will be subject to necessary legal and administrative measures in the country, officials of the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said on Saturday.The officials were speaking to a group of reporters at the MOFCOM a day after China announced that it would soon release relevant rules on its proposed list targeting foreign entities that seriously undermine the legitimate interests of Chinese companies.Chinese analysts consider this move one of the most powerful retaliatory measures against US attacks on Chinese companies such as Huawei, reflecting China's determination to protect the legitimate rights of its companies in overseas markets.The Chinese decision to roll out such a list draws on international practice and is aimed at safeguarding fair and reasonable global trade and economic order, according to Zhi Luxun, head of the Bureau of Industry, Security, Import and Export Control at the MOFCOM.The list is also aimed at resisting unilateralism and protectionism and protecting China's national security, the public interest and the legitimate interests of Chinese companies.Globalization has made the world's industrial chain intertwined. According to the MOFOCM, "middle products" accounted for 78 percent of China's imported goods in terms of value in 2018, and 47.5 percent of Chinese exports are "middle products."The criteria for listing include foreign entities that block and shut supply chains, take discriminatory measures for non-commercial reasons, and cause actual or potential damage to Chinese companies and industries.Endangering or potentially endangering China's national security is also listed as a criterion.Once such companies are listed, they will face necessary legal and administrative measures and the Chinese public can also be warned against dealing with them to reduce risks.The legal basis of the list is solidly supported by Chinese laws, according to the MOFCOM.The list is undergoing a legal process and will be rolled out in the near future, according to MOFCOM.