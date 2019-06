The NIO EP9, an electric-powered, two-seat sports car manufactured by Chinese electric vehicle start-up Nio Inc, was unveiled at the 23rd Shenzhen-Hong Kong-Macao International Auto Show held in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province on Saturday. Many carmakers including Shenzhen-based Denza and Lexus, a subsidiary of Toyota, brought their latest models to the show and attracted many attendees. Photo: IC