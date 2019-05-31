Singapore PM speech earns plaudits

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong delivers a keynote speech at the 18th Shangri-La Dialogue held in Singapore, May 31, 2019. The 18th Shangri-La Dialogue opened here Friday evening to discuss the security situation and its challenges in the Asia-Pacific. In a keynote speech to open the event, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong called for building a broader regional cooperation and multi-lateral arrangements, reaffirming Singapore's support to the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: Xinhua

The speech by Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at this year's Shangri-La Dialogue indicated that the international community does not want to see tensions and conflicts between China and the US, Chinese experts said as three days of meetings concluded on Sunday.In his keynote speech at the 18th Shangri-La Dialogue on Friday, Lee said the rest of the world must adjust to a larger role for China. "Countries have to accept that China will continue to grow and strengthen, and that it is neither possible nor wise for them to prevent this from happening," he said.