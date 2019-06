Rice paddy art picture shown at Luohong Village in China's Guangdong

Aerial photo taken on June 2, 2019 shows children playing chess on a giant chessboard surrounded by rice paddy at Luohong Village of Deqing County in Zhaoqing City, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

Children walk in rice paddy at Luohong Village of Deqing County in Zhaoqing City, south China's Guangdong Province, June 2, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on June 2, 2019 shows a rice paddy art picture at Luohong Village of Deqing County in Zhaoqing City, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

