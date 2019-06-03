Pupils from Macao receive Xi Jinping's letter

A pupil reads the letter from Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Premier School Affiliated to Hou Kong Middle School in south China's Macao, May 31, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

A team led by Fu Ziying, director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), visits the Premier School Affiliated to Hou Kong Middle School to deliver a letter from Chinese President Xi Jinping to the pupils at the school in south China's Macao, May 31, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)