Man shot down by US Secret Service agents near White House
Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/3 10:07:20
A man was taken down near the White House on Sunday night after US Secret Service agents opened fire, according to a Xinhua reporter on site.
The man was entering a lockdown area north of the White House shortly after US President Donald Trump departed from the South Lawn for a foreign trip.
Secret Service agents gave verbal warnings before opening fire. The condition of the man is unclear yet.
