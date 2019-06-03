Man shot down by US Secret Service agents near White House

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/3 10:07:20
A man was taken down near the White House on Sunday night after US Secret Service agents opened fire, according to a Xinhua reporter on site.

The man was entering a lockdown area north of the White House shortly after US President Donald Trump departed from the South Lawn for a foreign trip.

Secret Service agents gave verbal warnings before opening fire. The condition of the man is unclear yet.

