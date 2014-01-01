Rouhani: Gap between universities, production, industry unacceptable

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday described the gap between the universities, production and industry as unacceptable, saying that quality of the universities and academic courses should improve.Addressing a gathering of professors and physicians, he added that one of the victories in the post-Revolution era is successes in the field of science and health."Sometimes, the enemies announce they have conditions for negotiations which should first be accepted by Iran. Of course they recently declared that they set aside conditions. Sometime, they threatened us but today they announce that they do not intend to launch war," he said."Under the current conditions, we have no option but resistance," he said, arguing that the party which has violated a deal should return to normal conditions and until the time it has not done so, we have no way but resistance and withstanding."We should stand united to be able to withstand the enemies," he said."Until the time the enemy does not feel regret over its actions, we have no option but resistance and if it understands the way it has adopted is wrong, then talks can be held to solve an issue," he said.Noting that biggest wealth of a society is not money and treasury, Rouhani added that biggest capital of the country is human, scientific and social wealth and it is science which can create money and it can also create welfare and settle the problems.The US should enter negotiations with respect, he went on to say.