‘Colors of the World’ showcases ambassadors’ spouses artworks

The spouse of the Serbian Ambassador to China Dana Bacevic gives a welcoming speech.



The spouse of the UN Resident Coordinator in China Mariam Rosellini, presents her colorful accessories.



Dolly Misri (middle), the spouse of the Indian Ambassador to China, takes a group photo with other guests at the exhibition.



Sonia Masood, the spouse of the Pakistani Ambassador to China poses with her painting.



Wiwik Oratmangun, the spouse of the Indonesian Ambassador to China, examines her painting.





The exhibition draws many visitors. Photos: Yin Yeping/GT

The opening of the charity exhibition named "Colors of the World" hosted by the spouse of the Serbian Ambassador to China Dana Bacevic took place at A.C. Art Museum Hotel Beijing in Chaoyang District on May 29, during which many guests who were mostly ambassadors and their wives, participated in the event. The exhibition is comprised of the works by ambassadors' spouses from 26 countries who gathered to create paintings or other artworks in Beijing. The goal of the exhibition is to collect charitable donations that will go to China Soong Ching Ling Foundation as a beneficiary after it ends on Wednesday.In the welcoming speech by Bacevic, she reviewed the initiative and process of making this exhibition. "When we gathered for the first time, our intention was to spend time together creating and talking about art. At that time, we didn't have a dream that we will have the opportunity to present our works to the public. Among us, some are not strangers to professional art while others are just beginners. During our time together, we learn from one another," Bacevic said. "The charitable donation that is to be collected from selling the works of art at this exhibition goes to the China Soong Ching Ling Foundation. We believe that the experience and commitment of the foundation will ensure the donations be used for those who need it most." According to Bacevic, it was not easy to find ambassadors' wives from all 26 countries and they started with just four countries. It took almost two years to gather the groups of ambassadors' wives and hold this exhibition.Wiwik Oratmangun, the spouse of the Indonesian Ambassador to China, has contributed some of her paintings to the exhibition. These paintings are mainly about flowers and landscape, the kind of colorful paintings that makes her feel happy and she wants to share the same happiness to others through her paintings. She said that this is the first art exhibition for her and she hopes that there will be more in the following years.Dolly Misri, the spouse of the Indian Ambassador to China, who was also present at the launch of the event, told the Global Times that for all of them, there is no particular theme about what to paint, they paint things that appeal to them. "For me, for example, one painting that is exhibited here is from a photograph that I have taken at a temple a few years back. I really enjoy looking at this photo and I wanted to paint it," Misri said. "I have started painting for a very long time, but because of my husband's job, we keep traveling and there is no continuity in my painting. I sketch often."Sonia Masood, the spouse of the Pakistani Ambassador to China, painted a bridge. "Everybody has a very busy life and daily stress, and I want to wish everybody peace through this painting," she said. "I also wish to appreciate the Serbian Ambassador's wife Dana, because she encouraged us a lot, even though many of us are beginners, but she always told us that our paintings are superb." Masood also expressed her wishes for holding this exhibition more frequently because painting makes them happy, especially knowing that the paintings are being contributed to a noble cause.Mariam Rosellini, the spouse of the UN Resident Coordinator in China, showcased the special accessories that are made from Ghana's recycled glass beads. "They crushed the recycled glass into powders before processing them with heat and putting them into a mold. These powders are mixed with different colors, which never fade," she said, adding that she brought them from Ghana and assembled them herself. Rosellini said that she sold over 1,000 yuan worth of the accessories at the launch and is happy that it can be used for charity.