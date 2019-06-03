RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Happy birthday:Others will look to you for guidance when dealing with challenges today. It will be up to you to keep the peace when tensions run high. An amazing business opportunity is heading your way, so make sure you are ready for it. Your lucky numbers: 2, 4, 7, 14, 17.Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)Today will be the perfect time to plan your future and talk about your dreams with those closest to you. You will be able to learn a lot from other people so long as you approach them with a humble attitude. ✭✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)The opportunity to become involved in an interesting new relationship will be presented to you today. Your business luck is on the rise, making today the opportune time to enter into contracts or close deals. ✭✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)If you want to avoid conflict with others, do your best to approach things from an objective perspective. If you are mindful of others, you will get the same in return. You are about to be rewarded for the time and effort you put in working on a worthy cause. ✭✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)Good news! Something that has been lost will be found today. Lady Luck will be on your side when it comes to your career, so get your resume ready. ✭✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Financial matters will weigh heavily on your shoulders today. You can lighten your load by focusing on paying off any outstanding debts. Your financial luck is on the rise. This will be an excellent time to pursue short- and long-term investments. ✭✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Proceed with caution today. It would be wise to think twice before you do or say anything as the smallest of mistakes could cause a situation to spiral out of control. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)New challenges will spark the fire of your ambition. Ask your superiors to give you difficult tasks and you will easily rise to the occasion. Fun and excitement will be yours if you head out with friends tonight. ✭✭✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)You will end up having to deal with some unexpected consequences if you do not stick to your schedule today. Do not allow tempting distractions take you away from what you should be doing. Money matters will be highlighted. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)It will be very easy for you to become distracted today. This will not be a good time to tackle important problems since you are highly likely to make some simple mistakes. The stars will shine down on you when it comes to love and romance. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)Communication will be the key to success today. Share your ideas with your coworkers and ask for them to share their ideas if you are unsure about something. It will never hurt to get a secondary opinion. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)You will have the opportunity today to make some very important decisions regarding your future. Money shouldn't be the only factor that impacts your thinking. Also take your interests into consideration. ✭✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)An unusual or questionable activity may prove tempting today. Take care, however. Intrigue may seem enticing, but will only get you caught up in a complicated web of lies. ✭✭✭