Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/6/3 16:53:39

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 One whose pants are on fire, figuratively

  5 Slightly open

  9 Permit

 14 ___-Zaba (classic taffy bar)

 15 Waikiki locale

 16 Savanna or rain forest

 17 The Queen's deodorant?

 20 Say yes

 21 Soft fabrics

 22 Gives cards to

 25 Hot dog grippers

 28 Spy's deodorant?

 34 Medical insurance grp.

 35 "___ My Name" (Destiny's Child song)

 36 Cool 2002 Disney film?

 37 Toothed wheel

 40 Small goods vendor

 41 Reds or Cavaliers fan, probably

 42 '60s-'70s Bruin Bobby

 43 Infinity doesn't have one

 44 Warrior's deodorant?

 46 They shouldn't outweigh benefits

 48 More repulsive

 50 At this point

 55 Standards of perfection

 59 Single man's deodorant?

 62 NBA great Ray

 63 Aware, socially and politically

 64 Prefix meaning "eight"

 65 All ___ lead to Rome

 66 Sailor's septet

 67 Common lunchtime

DOWN

  1 Kilauea contents

  2 Bird venerated in ancient Egypt

  3 Basics

  4 Like "Cars" and "WALL-E"

  5 It comes from the heart

  6 ___ alai

  7 Epiphany exclamation

  8 Where to spend kopeks

  9 Aid partner

 10 Unwanted scalp dwellers

 11 Mythology

 12 Black cat, e.g., to some

 13 Dabs with water

 18 Tip jar bills

 19 More golden-brown, as hair

 23 Hurdle for a future atty.

 24 Bashful

 25 Pulsate

 26 D-Day beach

 27 Tag player's cry

 29 Repetitive condition: Abbr.

 30 Marry

 31 Units of hay

 32 Secret ___ (spy)

 33 Grape or strawberry candy

 35 Neighbor of Guinea-Bissau

 38 Soldier's bed

 39 Villain of "2001: A Space Odyssey"

 40 JFK or LBJ

 42 Kitchen utensil brand

 45 Traffic directors?

 46 Give up, as land

 47 Crater Lake's state

 49 A and B, for a record

 50 Ski resort fixture

 51 Angelic-sounding Xbox game

 52 Most- applied-to U.S. college

 53 What many furry dogs do

 54 Swamps

 56 West Coast gas brand

 57 Jared of "Requiem for a Dream"

 58 Diddy's given name

 60 Sushi bar eggs

 61 The Wailers' original genre

Puzzle



 

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus