Puzzle
ACROSS
1 One whose pants are on fire, figuratively
5 Slightly open
9 Permit
14 ___-Zaba (classic taffy bar)
15 Waikiki locale
16 Savanna or rain forest
17 The Queen's deodorant?
20 Say yes
21 Soft fabrics
22 Gives cards to
25 Hot dog grippers
28 Spy's deodorant?
34 Medical insurance grp.
35 "___ My Name" (Destiny's Child song)
36 Cool 2002 Disney film?
37 Toothed wheel
40 Small goods vendor
41 Reds or Cavaliers fan, probably
42 '60s-'70s Bruin Bobby
43 Infinity doesn't have one
44 Warrior's deodorant?
46 They shouldn't outweigh benefits
48 More repulsive
50 At this point
55 Standards of perfection
59 Single man's deodorant?
62 NBA great Ray
63 Aware, socially and politically
64 Prefix meaning "eight"
65 All ___ lead to Rome
66 Sailor's septet
Common lunchtime

DOWN
1 Kilauea contents
2 Bird venerated in ancient Egypt
3 Basics
4 Like "Cars" and "WALL-E"
5 It comes from the heart
6 ___ alai
7 Epiphany exclamation
8 Where to spend kopeks
9 Aid partner
10 Unwanted scalp dwellers
11 Mythology
12 Black cat, e.g., to some
13 Dabs with water
18 Tip jar bills
19 More golden-brown, as hair
23 Hurdle for a future atty.
24 Bashful
25 Pulsate
26 D-Day beach
27 Tag player's cry
29 Repetitive condition: Abbr.
30 Marry
31 Units of hay
32 Secret ___ (spy)
33 Grape or strawberry candy
35 Neighbor of Guinea-Bissau
38 Soldier's bed
39 Villain of "2001: A Space Odyssey"
40 JFK or LBJ
42 Kitchen utensil brand
45 Traffic directors?
46 Give up, as land
47 Crater Lake's state
49 A and B, for a record
50 Ski resort fixture
51 Angelic-sounding Xbox game
52 Most- applied-to U.S. college
53 What many furry dogs do
54 Swamps
56 West Coast gas brand
57 Jared of "Requiem for a Dream"
58 Diddy's given name
60 Sushi bar eggs
61 The Wailers' original genre
