Puzzle

1 One whose pants are on fire, figuratively5 Slightly open9 Permit14 ___-Zaba (classic taffy bar)15 Waikiki locale16 Savanna or rain forest17 The Queen's deodorant?20 Say yes21 Soft fabrics22 Gives cards to25 Hot dog grippers28 Spy's deodorant?34 Medical insurance grp.35 "___ My Name" (Destiny's Child song)36 Cool 2002 Disney film?37 Toothed wheel40 Small goods vendor41 Reds or Cavaliers fan, probably42 '60s-'70s Bruin Bobby43 Infinity doesn't have one44 Warrior's deodorant?46 They shouldn't outweigh benefits48 More repulsive50 At this point55 Standards of perfection59 Single man's deodorant?62 NBA great Ray63 Aware, socially and politically64 Prefix meaning "eight"65 All ___ lead to Rome66 Sailor's septet67 Common lunchtime1 Kilauea contents2 Bird venerated in ancient Egypt3 Basics4 Like "Cars" and "WALL-E"5 It comes from the heart6 ___ alai7 Epiphany exclamation8 Where to spend kopeks9 Aid partner10 Unwanted scalp dwellers11 Mythology12 Black cat, e.g., to some13 Dabs with water18 Tip jar bills19 More golden-brown, as hair23 Hurdle for a future atty.24 Bashful25 Pulsate26 D-Day beach27 Tag player's cry29 Repetitive condition: Abbr.30 Marry31 Units of hay32 Secret ___ (spy)33 Grape or strawberry candy35 Neighbor of Guinea-Bissau38 Soldier's bed39 Villain of "2001: A Space Odyssey"40 JFK or LBJ42 Kitchen utensil brand45 Traffic directors?46 Give up, as land47 Crater Lake's state49 A and B, for a record50 Ski resort fixture51 Angelic-sounding Xbox game52 Most- applied-to U.S. college53 What many furry dogs do54 Swamps56 West Coast gas brand57 Jared of "Requiem for a Dream"58 Diddy's given name60 Sushi bar eggs61 The Wailers' original genre

