Careful what you eat when out for a drive, some foods will cause you to fail a breathalyzer test

A police officer put the alcohol sensor into the bread bag, and it immediately turned red and showed a drunk driving alert in Dangyang, Central China's Hubei Province on May 27. Photo: Screenshot of video by the Beijing News

A man from Central China tested positive for drunk driving, but it wasn't booze that got him into trouble, it was bread.Wang, from Dangyang, Hubei Province was stopped by the traffic police at a toll station on May 27. A police officer tested Wang twice and both times the breathalyzer showed he had consumed alcohol.Wang insisted that he did not drink and a third test registered no alcohol on his breath, according to a video by the Beijing News.Wang suddenly realized something and told the officers that he had eaten a few slices of a certain kind of bread.When a police officer put the alcohol sensor into the bread bag, it immediately turned red and showed a drunk driving alert."This is the first time we detected alcohol from bread. Some bread may include alcohol in the ingredients but not in this case," Mao Renyou, a traffic police officer, told the Beijing News.The hot weather caused the bread to ferment and sensor detected the alcoholic in the sealed bread bag, Mao said."Do not eat bread when you are driving, otherwise you will be in trouble," a Net user warned jokingly on Sina Weibo, adding that the detectors must be really sensitive.Wang is not the first one to face such a situation.On April 17, a man in Nantong, East China's Jiangsu Province also tested a false positive for alcohol consumption. His problem stemmed from eating durian while driving.Durian can make one's alcohol level to 36mg/100ml, over the 20mg/100ml standard.I think it's time to make a "Don't eat list" for drivers, a Weibo user posted.The Beijing News