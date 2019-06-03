Learning Chinese

Chat attack
support
力挺
(lìtǐnɡ)
A: I took my annual leave and went to Mexico for a trip last month. I liked it there very much. I went to one restaurant that was especially interesting. They support Huawei.
我上个月休年假去墨西哥玩了。非常喜欢那里。途中我去了一家餐厅,特别有趣。他们力挺华为。
(wǒ shànɡɡèyuè xiūniánjià qùmòxīɡē wán le. fēichánɡ xǐhuān nàlǐ. túzhōnɡ wǒqù le yījiā cāntīnɡ, tèbié yǒuqù. tāmén lìtǐnɡ huáwéi.)
B: Huawei mobile phones?
华为手机？
(huáwéi shǒujī?)
A: Yup. Any consumer that uses Huawei gets a free tortilla.
对。就是使用华为的消费者可以免费吃墨西哥玉米卷。
(duì. jiùshì shǐyònɡ huáwéi de xiāofèizhě kěyǐ miǎnfèi chī mòxīɡē yùmǐjuǎn.)
B: I should go check it out. I've been a Huawei user for a long time.
你这么一说那我都也想去吃吃看了。我可也是华为的老用户了。
(nǐ zhème yīshuō nàwǒ dōu yě xiǎnɡ qùchīchī kànle. wǒ kěyěshì huáwéi de lǎoyònɡhù le.)
A: You should go if you can. It was tasty and fun.
你有机会就去吧。真的是又好吃又好玩。
(nǐ yǒujīhuì jiùqù ba. zhēn de shì yòuhǎochī yòuhǎowán.)
Illustration: Xia Qing/GT