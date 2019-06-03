Learning Chinese

Chat attacksupport力挺(lìtǐnɡ)A: I took my annual leave and went to Mexico for a trip last month. I liked it there very much. I went to one restaurant that was especially interesting. They support Huawei.我上个月休年假去墨西哥玩了。非常喜欢那里。途中我去了一家餐厅,特别有趣。他们力挺华为。(wǒ shànɡɡèyuè xiūniánjià qùmòxīɡē wán le. fēichánɡ xǐhuān nàlǐ. túzhōnɡ wǒqù le yījiā cāntīnɡ, tèbié yǒuqù. tāmén lìtǐnɡ huáwéi.)B: Huawei mobile phones?华为手机？(huáwéi shǒujī?)A: Yup. Any consumer that uses Huawei gets a free tortilla.对。就是使用华为的消费者可以免费吃墨西哥玉米卷。(duì. jiùshì shǐyònɡ huáwéi de xiāofèizhě kěyǐ miǎnfèi chī mòxīɡē yùmǐjuǎn.)B: I should go check it out. I've been a Huawei user for a long time.你这么一说那我都也想去吃吃看了。我可也是华为的老用户了。(nǐ zhème yīshuō nàwǒ dōu yě xiǎnɡ qùchīchī kànle. wǒ kěyěshì huáwéi de lǎoyònɡhù le.)A: You should go if you can. It was tasty and fun.你有机会就去吧。真的是又好吃又好玩。(nǐ yǒujīhuì jiùqù ba. zhēn de shì yòuhǎochī yòuhǎowán.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT