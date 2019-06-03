BTS' success huge win for Asia as well as South Korea

South Korean boy band BTS perform on ABC's Good Morning America Photo: IC

K-pop boy band BTS is extremely popular in their home country, and in London as well.

Watching some clips of BTS's first Wembley Stadium concerts over the weekend, I could feel the enthusiasm and excitement of the 60,000 fans at the venue through my laptop screen.

It seems BTS is making history and setting records all the time. In April, they topped the UK album charts, while their single "Boy With Luv" entered the UK top 20. They also performed on Britain's Got Talent and Saturday Night Live recently, as well as two sold-out nights at Wembley Stadium.

These young boys and their glorious success remind me of what the young men of The Beatles did decades ago. Without a doubt, BTS is one of the greatest boy bands in the world today.

As a K-pop band, BTS is also a representative of Asian music and culture. Besides the band members' musical talents, which are what is most important, I can also see modesty, positivity and dedication from these young men, which are some qualities that are widely cherished in Asian culture.

The Korean Invasion, based on The Beatles' British Invasion, is a big win for South Korean pop culture, but it is also a great success for other Asian countries including China and Japan.

I have to admit that South Korea has done a terrific job in promoting its modern culture. As we all know, the West has no need or interest in how glorious or great your past culture was, the question always remains "What have you done lately?"BTS excels at promoting Korean culture. Even thought they are looking to promote themselves to a global market, they insist on performing in Korean and constantly talk about how proud they are of their country. Additionally, different Korean elements can be found in their music. Their music video for "Idol" starts with a running tiger, which was the mascot of the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games. The music follows a traditional Korean rhythm and the boys wear a modern version of hanbok, a type of traditional Korean clothing.

Additionally, they are also fond of using other Asian elements such as Chinese characters, which appear on their album covers and even singles. Their Love Yourself: 合Answer album doesn't just have a Chinese character in the title, three singles on the album also have Chinese characters in their titles: "Trivia 起: Just Dance," "Trivia 承: Love" and "Trivia 轉: Seesaw." In order, the three characters in the singles plus the one in the album title represent the ideas of beginning, development, turning point and ending.

As global culture becomes more diverse, more and more foreign language songs can become hits in the Western-donated music world such as Spanish hit "Despacito." This also means there is also a place for Asian music like K-pop and C-pop.

South Korean rapper Psy is one of the first Asian stars to make his name known to the world. BTS has taken this even further, largely thanks to social media channels like YouTube, Twitter and Facebook, which have united their fans, collectively known as ARMY, or Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth.

With members in almost every corner in the world, ARMY has devoted considerable time and energy to support the band. With such an ARMY, BTS is sure to see continued success on the world music stage.