Hainan destroys 280 kg of drugs

Authorities in south China's island province of Hainan destroyed over 280 kg of drugs at an incineration power plant in Chengmai County on Monday.The provincial public security department and the anti-drug office said the destroyed drugs included over 10 varieties such as heroin, methamphetamine, ketamine and cocaine.The local ecological and environmental protection department monitored the whole process and made sure all the drugs were treated harmlessly.This year marks the end of the three-year anti-drug campaign in Hainan. A total of 1,040 suspects were arrested in 615 drug-related criminal cases from January to mid-May.