China warns students of risks of studying in the US

China's Ministry of Education holds a press conference on Monday, issuing a warning on the risk of applying to study in the US. Photo: Cao Siqi/GT

Amid recent tightened US visa policies for Chinese students and scholars on the grounds of a national security threat, China's Ministry of Education warned on Monday of the risk of applying to study in the US, which was widely seen as another countermeasure against the US-initiated trade war following the entity list.Xu Mei, the ministry's spokeswoman, said at Monday's press conference that for some time, visas of some Chinese students studying in the US have been restricted, and the visa review period has been extended. Meanwhile, the validity period has been shortened, and the visa rejection rate has increased, which has affected the studies of Chinese students in the US or the successful completion of their studies.The ministry reminded students and scholars to strengthen risk assessment, strengthen awareness of prevention and make corresponding preparations before studying abroad, Xu stressed.Xu said that in 2018, China planned to send 10,313 students to study in the US, and 331 students were denied visas, or 3.2 percent. From January to March 2019, the ministry planned to send 1,353 students to study in the US, of whom 182 were refused visas, or 13.5 percent.The US has revoked or re-examined the visas of Chinese nationals going to the US on the grounds of counterespionage, covering natural sciences as well as social sciences. The US also recently canceled the 10-year visas for a number of scholars studying China-US relations, said Xu Yongji, deputy head of the Department of International Cooperation and Exchanges under the ministry.All these actions have hurt the dignity of Chinese students studying in the US and hurt the feelings of the Chinese people. These actions are causing a chill in China-US educational exchanges and cooperation, Xu said, noting that "we hope that the US could correct its actions as soon as possible and do more things that are conducive to promoting bilateral educational exchanges."However, despite the ongoing friction between China and the US, Chinese students applying to study in the US have generally maintained a steady momentum, Xu said.American universities have an open attitude toward exchanges and cooperation with China and welcome Chinese students, she said.