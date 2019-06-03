Afghan fighting kills 6 militants in western Badghis province

A total of six militants have been confirmed dead and three others sustained injuries as clash erupted between government forces and the Taliban fighters in Dawlatyar district of the western Badghis province, said an army statement released here Monday.



The security forces, according to the statement, launched cleanup operations in Somak area of the restive district on Sunday and so far, besides killing six insurgents and injuring three others have also destroyed several hideouts of the militants.



Some local Taliban commanders including Mullah Gul, Bacha-e-Malang and Mullah Ghafor are among those killed during the ongoing operations, the statement said, adding the operations would last until peace and stability return to the troubled area.



Taliban militants who are active in parts of Ghor province with Firoz Koah as its capital haven't commented.

