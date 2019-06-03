China broadens participation in Mexico’s int’l culture fair

China has been broadening its participation in the annual International Friendly Cultures Fair in Mexico, reflecting the growing bilateral ties between the two countries, Chinese Ambassador to Mexico Zhu Qingqiao said on Saturday.From Friday to June 16, the fair at Mexico City's Chapultepec Park is packed with exhibitors from more than 70 countries, with stands showcasing national cuisines, clothing and handicrafts, as well as books and other items.China's stand is showing the country's more than 5,000 years of history with photographs of key monuments and sites of interest, where visitors can take part in a traditional tea ceremony and savor dishes.The cultural event offered Mexican people opportunities to learn about Chinese culture, Zhu said. "China is a very active participant in this event and China has maintained very close ties with the Mexican government in recent years."The two countries have established a comprehensive strategic partnership and their cooperation is expected to further create win-win results in the progress of globalization, he added.China's Cultural Center in Mexico has issued special invitations to its Facebook followers for the fair.Eduardo Aguera, 29, one of those who received a special invitation, said he has been a big fan of China since he first watched Chinese movies as a child."The Chinese have a lot of culture, many traditions and a long history, and in terms of their personality as negotiators or entrepreneurs, I think they are very persistent. They don't give up, and they move forward," he said. "I also think they are very friendly toward the Mexican people."Since it was first held in Mexico City in 2009, the event has attracted a total of more than 22 million visits, according to the organizers.