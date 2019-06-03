China to reward honest residents with more convenient services

Passengers walk into the subway Bundaran HI station in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 1, 2019. Indonesia's first subway line, known as Mass Rapid Transit (MRT), was officially put into operation after a free trial run. (Photo:Xinhua)

Those who keep their word in China might soon enjoy convenience in a variety of life conditions ranging from settling in cities, visiting public museums and art galleries to applying for patents and receiving employment services, as the Chinese government makes big strides in setting up a nationwide personal credit system.The building of such a system would also help boost intellectual property rights protection in the country, one of the conflict points between China and the US in its trade talks, one expert said.The Chinese government is considering making a list of "joint incentive individuals list" to award those who have shown good faith and allow them a variety of preferential treatment as encouragement. The list, once confirmed, will be made public via the creditchina.gov.cn website.The Chinese government will reward those on the list by allowing them more than a dozen life conveniences. For instance, they will have priority in going through the formalities of government administrative approval as well as personal credit business approval.They will have priority service when applying for patents and registering copyrights. Other conveniences including priority in admission to public pension institutions and public nursery institutions.The list is the focus of a guideline that the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) is considering. On Monday, the NDRC sought public opinion on the guideline, which is about speeding up the establishment of an individual credit system in China.Wang Danqing, a partner with Beijing-based ACME consultancy, told the Global Times on Monday that by establishing such an incentive system, the government wants to build a culture that focuses on the "spirit of contract.""This is particularly important for building a healthy business system in China - that is, social credit should not only be up to personal ethics, but should also be guided by government rewards and penalties," he said.