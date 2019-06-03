Indian Air Force plane goes missing

An "AN-32" aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) with around 13 people onboard went missing on Monday, said official sources.According to the sources, the missing aircraft got airborne from Jorhat in the country's northeastern state of Assam at around 12:25 local time."It last contacted ground agencies at 1300 hours, thereafter there has been no contact," added the official sources."Since the aircraft did not reach the airfield, overdue action was initiated by the IAF," said the sources, adding "A total of eight crew and five passengers were onboard the aircraft. All available resources have been employed to locate the aircraft."Further details are awaited.