Fresh leader for Austria

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen (right) and Austrian Constitutional Court President Brigitte Bierlein shake hands after her appointment as new Austrian interim Chancellor during the government's swearing-in ceremony in Vienna, Austria on Monday. Bierlein is Austria's first female Federal Chancellor and will lead an interim government until elections later this year. The appointment comes after Sebastian Kurz became the first chancellor in Austrian history to be thrown out of office by a no-confidence vote on Monday. Photo: AFP