Scenery of gardens in Suzhou, E China's Jiangsu

Aerial photo taken on May 21, 2019 shows the scenery of Humble Administrator's Garden in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. In 1997, the classical gardens of Suzhou were put on the UNESCO's heritage list. In 2018, the total number of gardens included in the "Suzhou Garden List" reached 108, and Suzhou was officially transformed from "the City of Gardens" into "the City of 100 Gardens". (Photo: Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on May 22, 2019 shows the night view of the Master-of-Nets Garden, in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province.

Photo taken on May 22, 2019 shows the view of Liuyuan, or Lingering Garden, in Suzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province.

Aerial photo taken on May 22, 2019 shows the night view of the Master-of-Nets Garden, in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province.

Photo taken on May 6, 2019 shows Tianquan Pavilion at Humble Administrator's Garden in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu province.

Photo taken on May 7, 2019 shows the scenery of Xiaofeihong (or Little Flying Rainbow) at Humble Administrator's Garden in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu province.

Aerial photo taken on May 9, 2019 shows the view of Lion Forest Garden in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu province.

Photo taken on May 6, 2019 shows the scenery of Humble Administrator's Garden in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu province.