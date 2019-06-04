Scenery of Jinghong City in SW China's Yunnan

Visitors tour the Lancang River by boat in Jinghong City, Dai Autonomous Prefecture of Xishuangbanna, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 31, 2019. After months of drought followed by rain, Jinghong of Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture looks glamorous. (Photo: Xinhua)

A woman makes pastry at a night fair by the Lancang River in Jinghong City, Dai Autonomous Prefecture of Xishuangbanna, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 31, 2019. After months of drought followed by rain, Jinghong of Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture looks glamorous. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on May 31, 2019 shows the scenery of Jinghong City, Dai Autonomous Prefecture of Xishuangbanna, southwest China's Yunnan Province. After months of drought followed by rain, Jinghong of Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture looks glamorous. (Photo: Xinhua)

Children play drum with their parents at a night fair by the Lancang River in Jinghong City, Dai Autonomous Prefecture of Xishuangbanna, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 31, 2019. After months of drought followed by rain, Jinghong of Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture looks glamorous. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit a night fair by the Lancang River in Jinghong City, Dai Autonomous Prefecture of Xishuangbanna, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 31, 2019. After months of drought followed by rain, Jinghong of Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture looks glamorous. (Photo: Xinhua)

Visitors tour the Lancang River by boat in Jinghong City, Dai Autonomous Prefecture of Xishuangbanna, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 31, 2019. After months of drought followed by rain, Jinghong of Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture looks glamorous. (Photo: Xinhua)