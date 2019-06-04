China tourism, culture week inaugurated in Myanmar

Artists from China's Yunnan perform during the opening ceremony of China Tourism and Culture Week in Yangon, Myanmar, June 3, 2019. The China Tourism and Culture Week was inaugurated in Yangon on Monday, with the aim of deepening exchanges and cooperation in the sectors of tourism and culture as well as promoting friendship between peoples of the two countries. (Photo: Xinhua)

