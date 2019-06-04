China tourism, culture week inaugurated in Myanmar

Artists from China's Yunnan perform during the opening ceremony of China Tourism and Culture Week in Yangon, Myanmar, June 3, 2019. The China Tourism and Culture Week was inaugurated in Yangon on Monday, with the aim of deepening exchanges and cooperation in the sectors of tourism and culture as well as promoting friendship between peoples of the two countries. (Photo: Xinhua)
The China Tourism and Culture Week was inaugurated in Yangon on Monday, with the aim of deepening exchanges and cooperation in the sectors of tourism and culture as well as promoting friendship between peoples of the two countries.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy Li Xiaoyan stressed the importance of the two countries' cooperation under the framework of the Belt and Road
Initiative, saying that the two countries opened a new page of cooperation in tourism and culture to deepen the Paukphaw (fraternal) friendship between the two peoples.
Li called for taking the opportunity of China Tourism and Culture Week to expand cooperation in anticipation of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries next year and strive for better bilateral ties on the basis of the existing friendly relations.
Rector of the University of Culture and Arts of Myanmar U Aung Naing Myint, representing Minister of Religious Affairs and Culture U Aung Ko, expressed belief that the event would consolidate friendship between the two countries and serve as a foundation of enhancing cooperation in the sectors of tourism and culture.
Director-General of Culture and Tourism Department of China's Yunnan Province He Ligui said the event brings closer cooperation between Yunnan Province and Myanmar, expecting a good outcome from such expanded cooperation in the sectors.
The event was organized by the Chinese Embassy, Yunnan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism and China Cultural Center in Yangon.
On Monday afternoon, scholars and experts from the two countries held discussions on renovation and conservation of Bagan pagodas, fusion of culture and tourism, new opportunity of China online travel agency's outbound travel routes, and conservation of tourism culture and inheritance.