Four tiger cubs born in eastern city

A Bengal tiger has given birth to four cubs including a genetic mutant white tiger in the Shendiaoshan Wildlife Park in Rongcheng City, East China’s Shandong Province. The tiger cubs are in good health and now living on milk powder. (Photo: China News Service)

