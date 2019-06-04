Four tiger cubs born in eastern city

Source:Ecns.cn Published: 2019/6/4 11:14:31

A Bengal tiger has given birth to four cubs including a genetic mutant white tiger in the Shendiaoshan Wildlife Park in Rongcheng City, East China’s Shandong Province. The tiger cubs are in good health and now living on milk powder. (Photo: China News Service)


 

A Bengal tiger has given birth to four cubs including a genetic mutant white tiger in the Shendiaoshan Wildlife Park in Rongcheng City, East China’s Shandong Province. The tiger cubs are in good health and now living on milk powder. (Photo: China News Service)


 

A Bengal tiger has given birth to four cubs including a genetic mutant white tiger in the Shendiaoshan Wildlife Park in Rongcheng City, East China’s Shandong Province. The tiger cubs are in good health and now living on milk powder. (Photo: China News Service)


 

A Bengal tiger has given birth to four cubs including a genetic mutant white tiger in the Shendiaoshan Wildlife Park in Rongcheng City, East China’s Shandong Province. The tiger cubs are in good health and now living on milk powder. (Photo: China News Service)


 

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus