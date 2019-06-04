Wudongde Hydropower Station under construction in Sichuan

Aerial photo taken on May 30, 2019 shows the Wudongde Hydropower Station that is under construction between Luquan County in Yunnan and Huidong County in Sichuan, southwest China. The Wudongde Hydropower Station, with a dam blocking the river to form a reservoir that can store about 7.4 billion cubic meters of water, is located on the Jinsha River, the upper section of the Yangtze River. The hydropower station will be able to generate 38.9 billion kwh of electricity per year after its 12 generating units start operation. The first unit is expected to start operating in August 2020. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on May 31, 2019 shows the construction site of the pivotal part of the Wudongde Hydropower Station situated between Luquan County in Yunnan and Huidong County in Sichuan, southwest China. The Wudongde Hydropower Station, with a dam blocking the river to form a reservoir that can store about 7.4 billion cubic meters of water, is located on the Jinsha River, the upper section of the Yangtze River. The hydropower station will be able to generate 38.9 billion kwh of electricity per year after its 12 generating units start operation. The first unit is expected to start operating in August 2020. (Photo: Xinhua)

People work on the construction site of the Wudongde Hydropower Station situated between Luquan County in Yunnan and Huidong County in Sichuan, southwest China, May 31, 2019. The Wudongde Hydropower Station, with a dam blocking the river to form a reservoir that can store about 7.4 billion cubic meters of water, is located on the Jinsha River, the upper section of the Yangtze River. The hydropower station will be able to generate 38.9 billion kwh of electricity per year after its 12 generating units start operation. The first unit is expected to start operating in August 2020. (Photo: Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on May 30, 2019 shows the pivotal part of the Wudongde Hydropower Station that is under construction between Luquan County in Yunnan and Huidong County in Sichuan, southwest China. The Wudongde Hydropower Station, with a dam blocking the river to form a reservoir that can store about 7.4 billion cubic meters of water, is located on the Jinsha River, the upper section of the Yangtze River. The hydropower station will be able to generate 38.9 billion kwh of electricity per year after its 12 generating units start operation. The first unit is expected to start operating in August 2020. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on May 30, 2019 shows the construction site of the Wudongde Hydropower Station situated between Luquan County in Yunnan and Huidong County in Sichuan, southwest China. The Wudongde Hydropower Station, with a dam blocking the river to form a reservoir that can store about 7.4 billion cubic meters of water, is located on the Jinsha River, the upper section of the Yangtze River. The hydropower station will be able to generate 38.9 billion kwh of electricity per year after its 12 generating units start operation. The first unit is expected to start operating in August 2020. (Photo: Xinhua)

People work on the construction site of the Wudongde Hydropower Station situated between Luquan County in Yunnan and Huidong County in Sichuan, southwest China, May 30, 2019. The Wudongde Hydropower Station, with a dam blocking the river to form a reservoir that can store about 7.4 billion cubic meters of water, is located on the Jinsha River, the upper section of the Yangtze River. The hydropower station will be able to generate 38.9 billion kwh of electricity per year after its 12 generating units start operation. The first unit is expected to start operating in August 2020. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on May 31, 2019 shows the construction site of the pivotal part of the Wudongde Hydropower Station situated between Luquan County in Yunnan and Huidong County in Sichuan, southwest China. The Wudongde Hydropower Station, with a dam blocking the river to form a reservoir that can store about 7.4 billion cubic meters of water, is located on the Jinsha River, the upper section of the Yangtze River. The hydropower station will be able to generate 38.9 billion kwh of electricity per year after its 12 generating units start operation. The first unit is expected to start operating in August 2020. (Photo: Xinhua)