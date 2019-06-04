Thirty years on, Chinese youth more confident of country's future

A young man waves Chinese national flag after the flag raising ceremony at the Tiananmen Square on Tuesday. Photo: Cui Meng/GT

Little girls hold Chinese national flags at the Tiananmen Square on Tuesday. Photo: Cui Meng/GT

Three young men hold Chinese national flags at the Tiananmen Square on Tuesday after the flag raising ceremony. Photo: Cui Meng/GT

A young father takes selfies with his daughter at the Tiananmen Square after the flag raising ceremony on Tuesday. Photo: Cui Meng/GT