Farmers in Hai'an busy harvesting spring cocoons

Workers pick silkworm cocoons at a silkworm breeding base in Hai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 3, 2019. Farmers in Hai'an are busy harvesting spring cocoons recently, which serve as the raw material for many silk products including silk textiles, cosmetics, and artworks. (Photo: Xinhua)

