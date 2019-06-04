Drugs worth nearly 120,000 USD seized in Myanmar’s northernmost state

RELATED ARTICLES: Over 7 kg drugs seized at village store in north China

Myanmar authorities seized narcotic drugs worth over 178.8 million kyats (119,240 US dollars) in northernmost Kachin state, according to the Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control on Tuesday.A total of 36,100 stimulant tablets worth over 108.3 million kyats (72,200 US dollars) were confiscated from a motorbike rider's bag when the motorbike was intercepted on Bhamo-Mandalay road on Sunday.Also, 882 gram of heroin worth 70.5 million kyats (47,040 US dollars) were found hidden in soap boxes loaded on the motorbike, the committee's release said.The suspect was charged by the township police under the country's Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Law.