External disruptions in trade cannot interrupt economic development

China has been on the defensive in its tariff fight with the US, and its restraint is based on the country's knowledge and confidence in its economic strength.For three consecutive years, the contribution of foreign trade to the Chinese economy, measured by the ratio of net export increment to gross domestic product, has been negative. Domestic demand has propelled the country's economic expansion.Last year, the contribution rate of domestic demand amounted to 108.6 percent, Ning Jizhe, head of the National Bureau of Statistics, told Xinhua in an interview.Specifically, consumer spending contributed 76.2 percent as a major engine.The days when the Chinese economy mainly relied on the trio of exports, consumption and investment for growth have passed.Ready-made bufferAs the economy has been evolving into a consumption-led model, the Chinese have the confidence to weather the trade war headwinds and remain cool and collected, Ning said.Guo Shuqing, Party chief of the People's Bank of China and chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, said the negative effects on China's economy were limited and "completely controllable" since domestic consumption had become the strongest impetus for economic growth."Most of the Chinese exports to the US are very suitable for domestic consumption," Guo said. "A large portion of them will be consumed in China's rapidly-expanding market, thanks to the country's ongoing consumption upgrading."Boosted by an improved business environment and innovation, China continues to release its enormous market potential and propel upgrades to consumption, Ning said.Non-stop effortsIn the face of external uncertainties and challenges, the country is launching a string of measures to seek progress on the basis of ensuring stability in all fields.To stabilize employment, the country will continue to encourage entrepreneurship, offer more support to emerging industries, and conduct vocational training for university graduates and those with employment difficulties, Ning said.Meanwhile, Ning urged the acceleration of investment within the central government's budget to step up infrastructure construction, enhance public services, and promote the upgrading of manufacturing technologies and facilities.Central budgetary investment is also encouraged in building new infrastructure in the telecommunication and Internet industries, while more measures will be unveiled to attract private investment in key fields.Vowing to create a more open and friendly environment for foreign investors, China will introduce a shortened negative list for foreign investment by the end of June and make moves to boost foreign investment in the central and western regions.More efforts will be made to better serve significant foreign investment projects in new energy vehicles and new petrochemical industries, with the scale of investment reaching more than $10 billion, Ning said.Ning stressed that although the temporary volatility in the external environment could affect market expectations, in the long run, the positive prospects for the Chinese economy will boost business morale."Confidence in the Chinese market will definitely be growing given the stable, healthy and sustainable development of the economy," he said.