Movie adaptation 'My Best Summer' to hit big screens on Thursday

Chen Feiyu (left) and He Landou Photo: IC

Chinese movie My Best Summer, starring Chen Feiyu and He Landou, is set to hit theaters across the country on Thursday.Adapted from the popular online novel The Best of Us, the TV drama With You was a hit in China, earning a score of 8.9/10 on Chinese media review site Douban.The success of the TV version has created high anticipation for the film version.According to Huang Bin, the film's producer, the film will inspire nostalgia about audiences' younger days that will tie their hearts in knots.