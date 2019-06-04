China tourism, culture week kicks off in Myanmar, highlights cooperation under framework of Belt and Road Initiative

The China Tourism and Culture Week was inaugurated in Yangon on Monday, with the aim of deepening exchanges and cooperation in the sectors of tourism and culture as well as promoting friendship between the peoples of China and Myanmar.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy Li Xiaoyan stressed the importance of the two countries' cooperation under the framework of the Belt and Road
Initiative, saying that the two countries opened a new page of cooperation in tourism and culture to deepen the "Paukphaw" (fraternal) friendship between the two peoples.
Li said the China Tourism and Culture Week should be taken as an opportunity to expand cooperation in anticipation of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries next year and strive for better bilateral ties on the basis of existing friendly relations.
Rector of the University of Culture and Arts of Myanmar U Aung Naing Myint, representing Minister of Religious Affairs and Culture U Aung Ko, expressed that the event would consolidate the friendship between the two countries and serve as a foundation for enhanced cooperation in the sectors of tourism and culture.
Director-General of Culture and Tourism Department of China's Yunnan Province He Ligui said the event promotes closer cooperation between Yunnan Province and Myanmar and that such expanded cooperation in the sectors is sure to prove beneficial.
The event was organized by the Chinese Embassy, Yunnan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism and the China Cultural Center in Yangon.
On Monday afternoon, scholars and experts from the two countries held discussions on renovation and conservation of Bagan pagodas, the fusion of culture and tourism, Chinese online travel agency's outbound travel routes and conservation of tourism culture and inheritance.