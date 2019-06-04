Two Buicks reunited with their rightful owners

Surveilance camera clips Photo: Screenshot of Knews

A man in East China's Jiangsu Province reported his car had been stolen, but police soon discovered it was a strange case of mistaken identity.The man in Hai'an told police he had parked his brown Buick in front of a hotel while he nipped into the bank before heading out on the road, according to a video posted by Knews on Tuesday."I was about to travel on business at 10 this morning," the man told the police.The police reviewed the surveillance video and saw a man casually getting into the reported stolen car and driving away. Their first clue that this was not an ordinary car theft came when they noticed that two Buicks were parked close to each other.It turns out another man had asked a relative to collect his brown Buick from the hotel where he had been drinking the night before, a local police officer said in the video.The man who ran into the bank didn't lock his car, while the relative of the man who had too much to drink, didn't notice he was driving the wrong Buick.With help from the police, the two car owners were soon reunited with their rightfully-owned Buick.Knews