Confident China confirmed as 2023 AFC Asian Cup host

China will stage the 2023 Asian Cup after all the other countries in the running dropped their bids, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) confirmed on Tuesday.It will mark the second time China has hosted the quadrennial continental tournament, after the 2004 edition when they finished runners-up to ­Japan."Thank you for your trust and support," Du Zhaocai, ­China's representative on the FIFA Council, told delegates in Paris."It's a great honor for China to be hosting the 2023 Asian Cup. You know we are ready and confident we can stage a successful tournament. I look forward to welcoming all of you in China."Last month South Korea abandoned their bid to stage the tournament, leaving China as the sole candidates with a free run to become hosts.Thailand and Indonesia had also previously expressed interest in hosting the 2023 event, but had dropped out earlier.China, who have only qualified once for the World Cup in 2002, are ranked a lowly 74th in the world in FIFA's rankings, sandwiched between Panama and Cape Verde.This year's Asian Cup in the UAE was expanded to 24 ­nations for the first time with Qatar winning the final 3-1 against Japan.