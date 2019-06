Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (center left) and his wife Naraporn (center right) light candles in front of a large picture of Thai Queen Suthida during a ceremony to honor her on her 41st birthday, at Sanam Luang in Bangkok, Thailand on Monday. Thais across the country took part in the celebrations of the queen's birthday on Monday. Photo: IC

