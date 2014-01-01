Australia cuts borrowing rates to historic low as country’s economy slows

RELATED ARTICLES: Australia cuts rates to head off creeping deflation

Australia's central bank lowered the cost of borrowing for the first time in three years on Tuesday, hoping to extend a record 28-year run without a recession in the face of stiffening economic headwinds.The Reserve Bank of Australia cut rates by 25 basis points to a historic low of 1.25 percent as the pace of growth slowed to levels not seen since the global financial crisis.Australia dodged much of the global economic tumult of the past two decades as Beijing imported its vast iron ore, coal and other mineral deposits.But now rising unemployment, low wages, a housing slump and below-target inflation are stoking fears about the health of the economy of Down Under."The Board took this decision to support employment growth and provide greater confidence that inflation will be consistent with the medium-term target," governor Philip Lowe said in a statement.The rate cut had been expected and analysts believe that more measures to juice the economy could be on the way.Lowe said the bank would "continue to monitor developments in the labor market closely and adjust monetary policy to support sustainable growth in the economy."The economy grew at 0.3 and 0.2 percent in the last two quarters while figures for the first quarter of 2019 will be released on Wednesday.Any contraction would trigger alarm with negative growth for two consecutive quarters widely considered a recession.Many are predicting the cash rate will fall below 1.0 percent this year and the central bank could even look at buying up securities.In the 10 years since the global meltdown, the Reserve Bank of Australia has - apart from a brief burst of optimism in 2010 - steadily cut rates from a peak of 7.25 percent.The decision to cut rates takes the central bank further into uncharted territory.