A woman carries empty containers as she waits to fetch drinking water from municipal tankers in New Delhi, India on Monday. The water and sewage utility is supplying 900 million gallons a day (MGD) of water against the requirement of 1,200 MGD. With the hot summer, a water crisis becomes one of the biggest challenges of many residents of Delhi. Photo: VCG

