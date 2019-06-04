US to blame for its own unpopularity

The Chinese government on Tuesday issued a travel alert for Chinese tourists traveling to the US. The day before, authorities warned of the risks of applying to study in the US.Travel and study are the most common reasons for ordinary Chinese to go to the US. The security warning and alert issued by the Chinese government on two consecutive days show the adverse changes around the security situation of Chinese nationals to the US.In addition to security threats including mass shootings, US law enforcement agency personnel have also conducted exit and entry interrogations and other harassment against Chinese citizens. Such acts have greatly soured Chinese people's desire to travel to the US. The Chinese government is behaving responsibly to its people by issuing the travel alerts.US society has left the impression that it is becoming unfriendly to the Chinese people. The US views China as its biggest threat and believes all Chinese people going to the US are gathering intelligence for the government and stealing US technologies. Washington attaches no value to the advancements that the Chinese people bring to the different sectors of the US or the consumption promoted by Chinese. It just wants to decouple from China.Whether Chinese travelers or students, they should be treated as guests and enjoy high-quality services. But Chinese people find it difficult to accept the fact that they are being taken as thieves.The US boasts too much superiority and has been indulged by the world. Due to its short history, it lacks understanding of and respect for the rules of countries and laws of the market. The Americans of the early generations accumulated prosperity and prestige for the US, while the current US administration behaves like a wastrel generation by ruining the world's respect for the US.Since the West's monopoly of modernization was broken, all good resources have had to be redistributed. Popularity is the lifeline of how each country and major cities retain their positions at the center of the world.However, at this juncture, the US has adopted discriminatory approaches against the Chinese people and sees them as a collective threat to its national interests, which actually adds competitiveness to other Western countries and cities.Of course, as a superpower, the US will not be much affected by losing one or two pillar industries. But undoubtedly, the so-called national security it pursues is far from offsetting the damage the US has done by losing the interest of Chinese tourists and students.Since ancient times, it has been easier for open-minded countries to gather high-quality regional or global resources. While China fights against the hegemonic and bullying acts of the US, it should learn its lesson. The longer the trade war goes on, the more open China will be.China will not act rashly by closing its doors to US travel and study. Opening-up is China's persistent policy. The destination of Chinese travelers is decided by the market, and the government's alerts do not contradict this rule.It is expected that Western countries will sense some opportunities from China's warnings and the US will feel the pressure. It is Washington's own business if it chooses to face the pressure apathetically.