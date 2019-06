Urban railway trains produced by China's CRRC Qingdao Sifang Co, which are heading to Sao Paulo, Brazil, roll off the assembly line on Monday in Qingdao, East China's Shandong Province. The cars mark the city's first order of rolling stock from China. CRRC Qingdao Sifang signed a contract with Brazil's CPTM in 2017 to supply the latter with eight trains. Photo: VCG