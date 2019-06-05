China ready to join Russia for greater progress for BRICS, SCO: Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that his country is ready to join Russia in achieving greater progress for the cooperation among the BRICS members and the development of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).Xi made the remarks at a joint interview with TASS Russian News Agency and Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper on the eve of his state visit to Russia.Over the past 10 years, the BRICS countries have upheld the BRICS spirit of openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation, kept deepening cooperation in trade, finance, politics, security and people-to-people exchanges, and have become a positive, stable and constructive force in international affairs, said Xi.Russia is the birthplace of the leaders' meeting of the BRICS countries, and the inaugural summit in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg has opened a historic chapter in BRICS cooperation, Xi noted."Coming from different continents, BRICS countries are brought together by a shared aspiration to grow our economies, deliver better lives for our peoples, and play a bigger role in regional and international affairs," said the Chinese president.The world is now undergoing profound changes unseen in a century, and the BRICS countries are facing both challenges and opportunities, said Xi.He urged the five BRICS countries to stay united in the spirit of equality and mutual assistance, and deepen the BRICS strategic partnership to defend the common interests and development space of emerging markets and developing countries and achieve development and progress for all.Noting that China and Russia are comprehensive strategic partners of coordination and important BRICS members, Xi said that the two countries have had close communication and coordination within the BRICS framework.Commenting on the SCO cooperation, Xi said that it is a successful example of the commitment of both China and Russia to forging a new type of international relations and a good platform for such efforts."In the 18 years since the SCO's inception, China and Russia have maintained close coordination and collaboration. As a result, the organization has kept growing and made important contribution to peace, stability, development and prosperity in our region," he said.Xi said that China and Russia have been committed to the Shanghai Spirit, advancing the security and development interests of SCO member states, and raising the global profile of the SCO."China will work with Russia and other member states to enhance unity, mutual trust and cooperation in various areas so that our organization will keep developing to add more stability and positive energy to the world and make unique contribution to the building of a community with a shared future for mankind," he said.