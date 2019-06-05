Smart toilets put into service in east China

RELATED ARTICLES: Beijing to upgrade hundreds of public toilets

Wi-Fi, face recognition and dynamic switching between male and female toilets. A number of "smart toilets" with these intelligent facilities are in service in East China's Jiangxi Province.In Nanchang county, local authorities have recently launched 15 new or renovated smart toilets, each equipped with free Wi-Fi, infrared sensing equipment, environmental monitoring sensors and people flow statistical terminals.One toilet is even a "tidal toilet" that could dynamically switch cubicles depending on the number of men and women using the toilet."Six cubicles can be added by adjusting the electronic doors between the male and female toilets based on the people flow," said Tu Yanbin, director of the Nanchang City Administration Bureau.Intelligent face recognition machines at the entrance of the toilets can "spit out" 80 cm of free toilet paper for people waiting for three seconds in the designated identification area.The recognition machines are set up with time intervals, allowing faces to be recognized again in nine minutes for free toilet paper.