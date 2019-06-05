8th China Fushan Cup Int'l Barista Championship held in Hainan

A contestant shows a cup of coffee during the 8th China Fushan Cup International Barista Championship in Chengmai County, south China's Hainan Province, June 4, 2019. Twenty-three baristas from countries and regions including China, Germany, Mexico, Australia and Singapore took part in the competitions. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Singaporean barista Rashyd Haniff makes coffee during the 8th China Fushan Cup International Barista Championship in Chengmai County, south China's Hainan Province, June 4, 2019. Twenty-three baristas from countries and regions including China, Germany, Mexico, Australia and Singapore took part in the competitions.  (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Judges taste coffee made by contestants during the 8th China Fushan Cup International Barista Championship in Chengmai County, south China's Hainan Province, June 4, 2019. Twenty-three baristas from countries and regions including China, Germany, Mexico, Australia and Singapore took part in the competitions. (Photo: Xinhua)

A contestant makes coffee during the 8th China Fushan Cup International Barista Championship in Chengmai County, south China's Hainan Province, June 4, 2019. Twenty-three baristas from countries and regions including China, Germany, Mexico, Australia and Singapore took part in the competitions. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Australian barista Joao Carlos Henriques makes coffee during the 8th China Fushan Cup International Barista Championship in Chengmai County, south China's Hainan Province, June 4, 2019. Twenty-three baristas from countries and regions including China, Germany, Mexico, Australia and Singapore took part in the competitions. (Photo: Xinhua)


 
 

